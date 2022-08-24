By

創意 Footer 設計

從網站設計模式的角度來看，Footer 是一個重要的、經常被低估的元素，它提供了一個快速進入內容架構的入口，同時顯示了我們網站上一些最基本的資訊。

在標準的用戶體驗中，人們似乎並不太注意 "Footer" 的元素，大部分的設計大都注重在網站的頂部，幸運的是，已經有越來越多用戶已經學會了尋找Footer，它們的使用已經成為一個眾所周知的、成熟的設計模式。Footer的存在是為了幫助我們找到在標題或菜單中不容易發現的資訊，或者當導航不清楚的時候。

頁腳的美學設計必須與網站保持一致，排版要清晰可讀，設計要清晰簡單。像網站地圖、聯繫資訊、社交連結、隱私政策和使用條款等元素都應該出現。

我們介紹了我們的創意Footer設計選擇，從我許多創意案例中精心挑選出來的。如果你想獲得更多鼓舞人心的 Footer 實例。

